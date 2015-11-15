Nov 15 An El Al Israel Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Montana on Sunday after the pilot received an automated alert that the aircraft's engine was on fire, transportation officials said.

The Boeing 777 aircraft, carrying 279 passengers and 20 crew members, landed on the runway of Billings Logan International Airport about 6 a.m. local time, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting supervisor Mike Glancy said.

The pilot grounded the plane after a cockpit warning light switched on, indicating a fire in the right engine, Glancy said. After the plane landed, fire and transportation officials examined it but found no sign of smoke or fire.

No one was injured in the incident, Glancy said. Passengers were taken to the airport terminal building. An alternative plane was being flown in from Newark, New Jersey, to fly passengers to Los Angeles.

The original El Al aircraft will remain in Billings for additional examination and repairs, Glancy said.

El Al, Israel's flag carrier, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)