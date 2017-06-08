June 7 Montana Republican Congressman-elect Greg
Gianforte pledged on Wednesday to donate $50,000 to a journalism
advocacy group as part of an out-of-court settlement he reached
with the reporter he physically assaulted on the eve of his
election.
Gianforte, a wealthy technology executive who won Montana's
lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a special
election May 25, also issued a public apology to the reporter,
Ben Jacobs, that went further than his previous statements of
contrition.
Jacobs, a political correspondent for the U.S. edition of
the Guardian newspaper, accused Gianforte of "body-slammming"
him, and breaking his eyeglasses, when the reporter posed a
question about healthcare during a campaign event in Bozeman.
An audio recording of the incident, in which Gianforte was
heard shouting, "Get the hell out of here" and "I'm sick and
tired of you guys," was played repeatedly on cable news
television afterward.
Gianforte's campaign initially suggested Jacobs instigated
the altercation by barging into the candidate's office and
shoving a recording device in the politician's face as he was
preparing for a TV interview.
But in a letter of apology to Jacobs, Gianforte said his
"physical response to your legitimate question was
unprofessional, unacceptable and unlawful."
He added, "Nothwithstanding anyone's statements to the
contrary, you did not initiate any physical contact with me, and
I had no right to assault you."
Gianfote also promised in the letter to contribute $50,000
to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a nonprofit group
promoting press freedom worldwide.
Gianforte still faces a misdemeanor assault charge lodged by
the local sheriff's office, and Gallatin County Attorney Marty
Lambert has said additional, more serious criminal charges could
be brought once prosecutors review the evidence.
In return for Gianforte's latest apology and his charitable
donation, Jacobs agreed not to bring civil action against the
congressman-elect, according to a copy of a notarized release
furnished by a spokeswoman for the reporter.
The document also shows that Jacobs, at Gianforte's request,
sent an email to Montana prosecutors saying he would not object
to Gianforte pleading no contest to the misdemeanor assault
charge.
"I hope the constructive resolution of this incident
reinforces for all the importance of respecting the freedom of
the press and the First Amendment and encourages more civil and
thoughtful discourse in our country," Jacobs said in a
statement.
Free-speech advocates seized on the May 24 incident as a
sign of growing hostility directed at U.S. journalists following
the election of President Donald Trump, who has called the news
media an "enemy of the American people."
Gianforte, a Trump supporter, defeated Democratic rival Rob
Quist, a banjo-playing, first-time candidate, to fill the House
seat vacated when Trump appointed Ryan Zinke as U.S. interior
secretary, and is expected to be sworn in later this month.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Michael Perry)