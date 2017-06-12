By Tommy Martino
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 12
congressman-elect pleaded guilty on Monday to a criminal charge
of assaulting a reporter, and the Republican was ordered to
perform community service and receive anger management training.
Greg Gianforte, a wealthy former technology executive who
campaigned on his support for President Donald Trump, attacked a
reporter on May 24, the day before he won a special election to
fill Montana's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Gallatin County Judge Rick West sentenced Gianforte to 40
hours of community service and 20 hours of anger management
classes.
The judge in Bozeman, Montana, also handed down a six-month
deferred jail sentence, which Gianforte would avoid serving if
he complies with the court's orders.
Ben Jacobs, a political correspondent for the U.S. edition
of The Guardian newspaper, said Gianforte "body-slammed" him,
breaking his eyeglasses, when the reporter posed a question
about healthcare during a campaign event in Bozeman.
The altercation has been portrayed as a sign of the toxicity
that has infused American politics. Critics of Trump say his
strident criticism of the media has encouraged violence against
journalists, while some of the president's supporters say
reporters in general are unfair in their coverage.
Gianforte pledged in a letter last week to donate $50,000 to
the Committee to Protect Journalists and apologized to Jacobs.
Gianforte on May 25 defeated Democrat Rob Quist to fill the
House seat vacated when Trump appointed Ryan Zinke as interior
secretary.
