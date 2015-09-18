NEW YORK, Sept 18 Montauk Credit Union was seized on Friday by New York State's top financial regulator, which appointed the National Credit Union Administration as conservator.

The New York State Department of Financial Services said the seizure was necessary because the credit union, located in Manhattan's Chelsea district, suffered from "unsafe and unsound conditions."

Chartered in 1922, Montauk recently had 2,893 members and $178.5 million of assets, according to the NCUA.

The credit union will remain open and operate normally during the conservatorship, with many accounts insured up to $250,000.

Montauk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)