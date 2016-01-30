TURIN Jan 30 Italy's third-biggest bank Monte
dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising its goal of
selling 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) in bad loans between 2015
and 2018, its chief executive said on Saturday.
Investors have grown nervous about the mountain of bad loans
Italian banks have piled up during a three-year recession.
Monte dei Paschi has the largest proportion of bad loans in
relation to total lending and sold 2 billion euros in bad loans
last year as part of its drive to clean up its books.
"We have a plan to reduce bad loans and we're are studying
the possibility of strengthening these goals," he said.
He added there were no contacts with rival UBI Banca over a
possible merger, but said a deal deserved to be considered from
an industrial standpoint.
($1 = 0.9233 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,
editing by Crispian Balmer)