MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had failed to reach an accord to sell its 'Juliet' credit servicing platform to Cerved Information Solutions by a Feb. 28 deadline and their preliminary agreement had ceased to be valid.

Monte dei Paschi said Cerved was willing to extend the deadline to June 30 but the two parties are also exploring alternative options to cooperate over bad loan management.

Monte dei Paschi is negotiating a state bailout after it failed to raise 5 billion euros in capital which it needed to be able to offload its bad loan portfolio. The Tuscan bank has the largest proportion of bad loans compared to its capital among Italian banks. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)