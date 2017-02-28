MILAN Feb 28 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said it had failed to reach an accord to sell its
'Juliet' credit servicing platform to Cerved Information
Solutions by a Feb. 28 deadline and their preliminary
agreement had ceased to be valid.
Monte dei Paschi said Cerved was willing to extend the
deadline to June 30 but the two parties are also exploring
alternative options to cooperate over bad loan management.
Monte dei Paschi is negotiating a state bailout after it
failed to raise 5 billion euros in capital which it needed to be
able to offload its bad loan portfolio. The Tuscan bank has the
largest proportion of bad loans compared to its capital among
Italian banks.
