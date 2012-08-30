MILAN Aug 30 Italy may end up with a double-digit stake in struggling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena under a rescue package for the country's third biggest lender that could significantly dilute existing shareholders.

MPS, the world's oldest bank, has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and in June had to ask the government to help plug a hole in its capital. T h e bank made a big loss in the first half of this year due to writedowns on past acquisitions.

Under the rescue scheme, the bank will receive 3.4 billion euros ($4.25 billion) from the Italian Treasury via the sale of bonds but MPS will only pay interest on the bonds if it makes an annual profit.

If the bank books a loss, the state will receive new MPS shares instead of the interest due on the bonds.

These shares could be issued at book value - which at 0.80 euros per share would be around four times their current market price. This would give Italy a stake of about 3.5 percent in the bank.

But a government source said Italy can also take into account the bank's current share price in calculating the number of shares it would receive. Based on MPS's share price of 0.21 euros on Thursday this would give the government a 14 percent stake.

"The government decree (on state aid for the lender) refers to another law governing rights issues for listed companies in special occasions like this, which states that the price (of any newly issued shares) should be calculated based on book value but also taking into account average market price over the last six months," a government source said on Thursday.

Analysts consider it almost inevitable the bank will end 2012 in the red after it made a net loss of 1.62 billion euros in the first half of the year.

A clearer picture of the MPS rescue could emerge when the European Commission issues its verdict on plan. The Commission reviews all state aid requests and can block them if they are seen as anti-competitive.

"We can confirm that the Commission has been in contact with the Italian authorities on the potential recapitalisation of Monte dei Paschi, and has informally been discussing with the Italian authorities," a EU Commission official said on Thursday in Brussels.

"As in any other case, the Commission will ensure that any future aid granted to MPS is compliant with state aid rules," he added.

($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Francesco Guarascio. Editing by Jane Merriman)