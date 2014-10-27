China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
MILAN Oct 27 Shares in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell as much as 15 percent in early trade on Monday after results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed it had a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros.
The stock was trading down 14.3 percent at 0.85 euros by 0814 GMT. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017