MILAN Oct 27 Shares in Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell as much as 15 percent in early trade on Monday after results from a pan-European health check of lenders showed it had a capital shortfall of 2.1 billion euros.

The stock was trading down 14.3 percent at 0.85 euros by 0814 GMT. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)