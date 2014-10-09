BRIEF-Helvetia Holding FY underlying earnings up 12 pct at CHF 492 million
* Increased its underlying earnings in 2016 financial year by 12 pct to 492 million Swiss francs ($488.24 million) after tax
MILAN Oct 9 Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) on Thursday said it had appointed two representatives from the bank's key investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual, to its management board.
Billionaire Mexican investor David Martinez will represent U.S.-based Fintech Advisory's interest in the Tuscan lender, while Roberto Isolani will sit for the Brazillian bank.
* Calls EGM on March 29 to approve issue of upto $4 billion bonds and other financial instruments
* Unit entered into agreement for disposal of three parcels of land for a total consideration of 372.6 million rgt