MILAN, March 24 Italy's thid-biggest bank by branches Monte dei Paschi di Siena is preparing to launch a senior unsecured bond with a benchmark size of around 500 million euros ($689.12 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The source said Monte dei Paschi had hired banks Banca IMI, Mediobanca, JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and MPS Capital Services to manage the issue. ($1 = 0.7256 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Lisa Jucca)