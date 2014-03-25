Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
MILAN, March 25 Orders for a five-year bond by Monte dei Paschi di Siena have reached 2.7 billion euros ($3.7 billion) and the Italian bank has lowered the indicative yield to around 280 basis points over the midswap rate, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The yield guidance for the senior unsecured bond the Italian bank started offering on Tuesday had initially been set at around 290 basis points.
"Orders have come from more than 200 accounts," the source said.
This is the first issue of senior unsecured debt since mid-2012 for Italy's third-biggest bank by branches, which was rescued by the state in a 4.1 billion euro bailout.
($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Luca Trogni)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
LONDON, March 12 HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 12 The United Arab Emirates' Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) plans to issue convertible sukuk equivalent to 10 percent of the lender's capital, it said on Sunday.