MILAN May 10 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
will launch a planned 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion)
rights issue at the end of May, its CEO told daily Il Sole 24
Ore, adding it might be interested in a tie-up with an Italian
cooperative bank.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest lender in a
Europe-wide review of banks last year and has been told by the
European Central Bank to boost its capital and find a partner.
So far the bank had not received formal expressions of
interest from any potential partners, Fabrizio Viola said,
adding the priority was the rights issue.
"We plan to start (the cash call) at the end of May, to
complete it by June," the CEO said on Sunday, adding the ECB
would have to approve the schedule.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's No. 3 lender, was also looking for
a partner to create a large and more profitable bank.
"From an industrial point of view, a tie-up between Monte
dei Paschi and a large cooperative bank does make sense," said
Viola, who has served as top executive at Banca Popolare di
Milano in the past.
Italy's biggest cooperative banks - or 'popolari' - are
bracing for a wave of mergers following a government reform that
forces them to convert into joint stock companies within 18
months.
Viola did not specify a potential partner. Bankers told
Reuters last month UBI Banca would be the most likely
domestic candidate to take over Monte dei Paschi.
On Friday Monte dei Paschi reported a better than expected
net profit of 72.6 million euros in the three months to March.
($1 = 0.8931 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by John Stonestreet)