ROME Feb 26 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to carry out its planned 3 billion-euro ($3.4 billion) capital increase by the end of May and June, its CEO said on Thursday.

"The (capital) increase should take place between end-May and June," Fabrizio Viola told a parliamentary haring.

Earlier in February, the troubled lender raised the size of the planned capital hike to 3 billion euros to meet capital targets set by the European Central Bank after reporting its fourth consecutive annual loss. ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Danilo Masoni)