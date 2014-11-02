LONDON Nov 2 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, the oldest surviving bank in the world, is working on
a rights issue to fill at least half of a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6
billion) capital gap uncovered by a European review of banks, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Italy's third-largest bank has hired UBS and
Citigroup to assess strategic options after it failed
European Central Bank (ECB) check tests designed to test the
solidity of the financial system.
The options for the historic Tuscan lender, which raised 5
billion euros as recently as June to strengthen its balance
sheet and help pay back state aid, are expected to include
further asset sales and a merger.
The source told Reuters the plan, which has to be presented
to the ECB by Nov. 10, would include a "substantial" capital
increase of at least 1 billion euros but did not give a precise
figure because no decision had yet been taken.
Banks that had underwritten June's capital increase remained
interested in backing the new cash call, the source said, adding
the advisors were also sounding out potential new investors.
The plan also includes an "M&A event" which was more
difficult and there were various options on the table, the
source, adding talks with UBI Banca and other merger
candidates were under way.
Combining Monte Paschi with a top Italian bank such as
Intesa Sanpaolo might lead to heavy job cuts which is
why a regional bank is seen as a preferred option, he added.
Monte Paschi was not immediately available to comment on
Sunday.
Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Reuters on Tuesday week the
lender could ultimately become part of a larger entity though he
said there had been no talks with any potential buyers. He also
said the bank might seek to delay repaying hundreds of millions
of euros in state aid to help shore up its balance sheet.
Monte dei Paschi shares have dropped some 40 percent since
the result of the ECB stress tests were announced one week ago,
meaning the bank is currently worth less than half its value in
early June when it raised 5 billion euros in new capital.
