BRIEF-Shenzhen Glory Medical's units expect to win hospital project for 376.1 mln yuan
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
MILAN, Sept 16 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola denied media speculation he was going to quit the Tuscan lender to join the Italian unit of French bank BNP Paribas.
Viola also said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone, who is resigning, would be replaced internally within the next 15 days.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says units expect to win hospital construction project for 376.1 million yuan ($54.54 million)
* Banks wanted access to Apple's contactless payment technology