MILAN, Sept 16 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola denied media speculation he was going to quit the Tuscan lender to join the Italian unit of French bank BNP Paribas.

Viola also said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone, who is resigning, would be replaced internally within the next 15 days.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Silvia Aloisi)