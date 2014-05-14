BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MILAN May 14 Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the former top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Wednesday Italy's central bank had authorised the sale of a 6.5 percent stake in the bank to two Latin American investors.
The banking foundation has sold 4.5 percent of Italy's third-largest bank to Fintech Advisory, a U.S.-based fund owned by Mexican businessman David Martinez, and another 2 percent to BTG Pactual Europe, a unit of Brazilian bank BTG Pactual.
It has also sealed a shareholder pact with the two investors.
The foundation said in a statement the Bank of Italy's authorisation follows that granted by Italy's Treasury.
It added it was now awaiting a green light from the Treasury to invest in an upcoming 5 billion-euro rights issue at the bank, whose size was recently increased from 3 billion euros pencilled in previously.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors