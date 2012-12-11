BRIEF-Societe Generale De Banque Jordanie FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago
ROME Dec 11 Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that the terms for 3.9 billion euros ($5.04 billion) in state loans to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may be passed with the 2013 budget.
Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday that he will step down immediately after the budget is passed, which is expected before Christmas.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid earlier this year to boost its capital base after failing to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7736 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte. Writing by Steve Scherer.)
ZURICH, Feb 12 Swiss voters have clearly rejected plans to overhaul the corporate tax system, in a setback for government efforts to abolish low tax rates for thousands of multinational firms while encouraging them to stay, projections by broadcaster SRF showed.
* FY net profit 63.5 million riyals versus 82 million riyals year ago