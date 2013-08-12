ROME Aug 12 Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta met on Monday with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's Chairman Alessandro Profumo to discuss the situation of the country's No. 3 lender, a government source said without adding details.

Monte Paschi, which has received a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros, posted its fifth straight quarterly loss last week and analysts expect it to require further help either from the state or investors.

The European Commission is demanding that Monte dei Paschi toughen up its restructuring plan before approving state aid.

The bank is at the centre of a judicial probe into its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 and loss-making derivative trades carried out by previous management, which exacerbated a capital shortfall and forced it to raise its request for state aid. (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli)