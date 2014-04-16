ROME, April 16 A banking foundation which until
recently was the top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
has now 2.5 percent of Italy's third biggest lender
after further cutting its stake, a source close to the
foundation said on Wednesday.
As of April 3, the foundation had a 3.1 percent stake in the
bank, having gradually sold a holding of 30 percent since
mid-February to pay back debts.
The foundation has committed to keeping a 2.5 percent stake
in the lender after a rights issue expected to be launched in
May or June as part of an accord with two Latin American
investors, Fintech Advisory and BTG Pactual Europe, that have
bought part of its holding.
However, the bank has since said it is considering whether
to raise the size of the capital increase, initially planned at
3 billion euros, and it is not clear whether this would have
implications for the shareholder pact.
