MILAN, April 16 The European Central Bank has
told Monte dei Paschi di Siena to close a loss-making
derivatives trade with Nomura by end-July in a move
that could generate a gross loss of 1 billion euros for the
troubled Italian lender, Italian newspapers said on Thursday.
The reports cited a letter laying out the ECB requests and
sent by Monte dei Paschi's top management to Milan prosecutors
investigating the 2009 derivatives contract, known as
Alexandria.
The ECB said closing down the contract by July 26 was
necessary to clean up Monte dei Paschi's balance sheet, the
papers said.
They said the ECB wanted Monte dei Paschi to close the
contract even without an agreement with Nomura "unless a proven
legal impediment" emerged linked to current judicial
proceedings.
Monte dei Paschi and the ECB had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)