MILAN, April 16 The European Central Bank has told Monte dei Paschi di Siena to close a loss-making derivatives trade with Nomura by end-July in a move that could generate a gross loss of 1 billion euros for the troubled Italian lender, Italian newspapers said on Thursday.

The reports cited a letter laying out the ECB requests and sent by Monte dei Paschi's top management to Milan prosecutors investigating the 2009 derivatives contract, known as Alexandria.

The ECB said closing down the contract by July 26 was necessary to clean up Monte dei Paschi's balance sheet, the papers said.

They said the ECB wanted Monte dei Paschi to close the contract even without an agreement with Nomura "unless a proven legal impediment" emerged linked to current judicial proceedings.

Monte dei Paschi and the ECB had no immediate comment.