FLORENCE, June 11 An Italian judge has ordered
three former managers of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to stand trial for concealing losses from the Bank of
Italy, the country's lending regulator, judicial sources said on
Tuesday.
A Siena judge who deals with preliminary investigations, Ugo
Bellini, ruled there was enough evidence to send former chairman
Giuseppe Mussari, ex-director general Antonio Vigni and former
finance chief Gian Luca Baldassari directly to trial, skipping
an extensive pre-trial process.
"We are very calm about this because we haven't obstructed
anyone and we have no problem about defending ourselves before a
judge," Tullio Padovani, one of Mussari's lawyers said.
Baldassari's lawyer declined to comment and no comment was
immediately available from Vigni's lawyer.
Prosecutors are investigating whether the bank's former
management misled regulators about a costly 2008 acquisition and
the true nature of derivatives trades.
A hearing has been set for Sept. 26, the sources said.
Monte Paschi had to ask for state loans worth 4 billion
euros to fill a capital shortfall stemming from its exposure to
Italian government bonds and risky derivative trades.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene in Florence and Stefano Bernabei
in Rome; writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)