By Luca Trogni
ROME, March 2 The Italian government wants a
"market solution" for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the
troubled bank which is struggling to find a merger partner, a
senior treasury official said on Wednesday, adding this would
take time.
The comments by Vincenzo La Via, director general of the
Italian treasury, appear to contradict press reports that the
Rome government may ask state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
to pour money into the Tuscan bank, the country's third biggest.
"For the future of Monte dei Paschi our strategy is to
create the conditions for a market solution," La Via told
Reuters.
"We need the economy to go well and uncertainty to subside.
We need the dust to settle after the strong market volatility in
the past few weeks."
He declined to give further details.
Italian bank shares have born the brunt of a market sell-off
since the beginning of 2016 due to worries about their mountain
of bad loans, with Monte dei Paschi the hardest hit because it
is perceived as the country's most vulnerable.
The lender's shares have lost 60 percent of their value
since the start of the year.
Sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters that
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government, worried about the
share price slide, considered a three-way merger between UBI
Banca, Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) and
Monte dei Paschi, but that proposal has been shelved.
BPM is in advanced merger talks with Banco Popolare
, and UBI has ruled out a deal with Monte dei Paschi
for the time being.
Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and
UniCredit have also said they are not interested in
rescuing the Siena-based lender.
The government has a 4 percent stake in Monte dei Paschi,
which has the biggest proportion of soured loans among Italian
banks and has been told by the European Central Bank to find a
merger partner.
(writing by Silvia Aloisi)