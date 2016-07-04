MILAN, July 4 The European Central Bank has written to Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena asking for a new three-year business plan that would require it to reduce non-performing loans to an adequate level, daily La Repubblica said on Monday.

The request means the bank would have to shed bad loans worth around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) and raise targets set only last year in its business plan through to 2018, the newspaper said in an unsourced report.

Monte dei Paschi has the highest proportion of bad debts among Italian banks, at 41 percent of its loan book.

The bank received the ECB's letter the day before Britain voted to leave the European Union, La Repubblica said.

The Tuscan lender raised 3 billion euros last summer after ranking last in a European Union health check of lenders. It has long been looking for a merger partner without success.

Italy is in talks with the European Commission to devise a plan to recapitalise Italian lenders with public money in an effort to limit losses for bank investors, an EU executive spokeswoman said on Sunday. Monte dei Paschi could be one of the recipients of public support, daily Corriere della Sera wrote in an unsourced report on Sunday.

