MILAN, July 4 Shares in troubled Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell more than 3 percent on Monday, with traders citing a report which said the European Central Bank had asked for more aggressive action to sell bad loans.

According to daily La Repubblica, the ECB has written to Monte dei Paschi asking for a new three-year business plan that would require it to reduce non-performing loans to an adequate level. The paper said the request means the bank would have to shed bad loans worth around 10 billion euros ($11 billion).

The stock was down 3 percent at 0.37 euros by 0704 GMT, compared with a 1 percent fall in Italy's banking index . The lender has lost nearly 70 percent of its market value so far this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Landini)