SIENA, Italy, April 27 Italy's No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved the appointment of former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo as the bank's new chairman at its shareholder meeting on Friday.

The arrival of Profumo, an experienced banker with an uncompromising management style, comes as the Tuscan bank -- the oldest still in business -- works to repair a balance sheet hit by the euro zone crisis and to boost its profitability. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)