MILAN, March 21 The controlling shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said in a statement on Wednesday it was examining offers for part of its stake in Italy's third biggest lender.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is selling up to 15.5 percent in the bank to repay 1.1 billion euros of debts it owes to a group of 12 creditors.

It sold a 2.5 percent holding in the Tuscan bank through off-the-market block sales earlier this month, cutting its initial stake to 46.5 percent.

The foundation is hoping to sell another 4 percent to a friendly business group or to private equity funds.

Its creditors, which include JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca, have given the foundation unti April 30 to come up with a concrete debt cutting plan and partially reimburse them. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei)