MILAN Dec 23 The Bank of Italy would not oppose
a foreign takeover of troubled domestic bank Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, a senior central bank official said
in a newspaper interview.
Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta said
past experience showed that foreign takeovers of Italian banks
had been successful.
"Any reservations on the nationality of groups that could be
interested in a merger with Monte Paschi would be anachronistic
and counterproductive," he told the Italian daily Il Messaggero.
Monte Paschi is set to tap investors for up to 2.5 billion
euros next year in its fourth cash call since 2008 as it tries
to fill a capital hole unveiled by a health check of European
lenders.
The cash call is seen as a stepping stone towards finding a
buyer for the world's oldest bank still in business.
"The only relevant condition in assessing a possible merger
is the ability to ensure a sound management of the bank so that
it can lend to families and companies," Panetta added.
French bank BNP Paribas bought Italy's Banca
Nazionale del Lavoro in 2006, a year after Bank of Italy
Governor Antonio Fazio lost his job over phone tap transcripts
that raised allegations he had favoured domestic bidders against
foreign players.
Panetta also told the newspaper that he believed it was
"inevitable" for the European Central Bank to modify the scope
and size of its asset purchases to counter deflation risks.
He said it would be hard to significantly boost the
purchases without also targeting government bonds.
With euro zone inflation at 0.3 percent, far below the ECB's
target of just under 2 percent, the central bank is ready to
review its policy stance early next year and consider printing
money to buy sovereign bonds -- a policy known as "quantitative
easing" (QE).
However, hawks on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council
led by German Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann oppose QE.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Keith Weir)