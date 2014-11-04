MADRID Nov 4 Spain's Santander is not
looking at Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Chief Executive Javier Marin said on Tuesday.
Media in Italy had cited Santander as a potential acquirer
or backer for the bank, which is trying to tackle a
2.1-billion-euro (2.63 billion US dollar) capital shortfall
unveiled by a Europe-wide health check.
"We have had no contacts in respect to this," Marin told
investors on a conference call following third quarter results.
He added that Santander would look at opportunities in
Portugal. Portugal recently sounded out Spanish banks on their
interest in buying Novo Banco there, the successor to rescued
Banco Espirito Santo.
(1 US dollar = 0.7991 euro)
