MILAN, July 1 The Italian Treasury became a
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Wednesday
after the bailed out bank issued new shares equivalent to 4
percent of its capital in order to pay interests it owed to the
state.
Italy's third-largest lender by number of branches said in a
statement the Treasury had committed not to sell the shares for
a period of 180 days.
Monte dei Paschi was rescued through more than 4 billion
euros of state aid in the form of special loans after being hit
by the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal.
It has used proceeds from a recently completed 3-billion
euro cash call to repaid the aid, but interest payments on the
state loans for 2014 were due in shares.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)