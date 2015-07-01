MILAN, July 1 The Italian Treasury became a shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Wednesday after the bailed out bank issued new shares equivalent to 4 percent of its capital in order to pay interests it owed to the state.

Italy's third-largest lender by number of branches said in a statement the Treasury had committed not to sell the shares for a period of 180 days.

Monte dei Paschi was rescued through more than 4 billion euros of state aid in the form of special loans after being hit by the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal.

It has used proceeds from a recently completed 3-billion euro cash call to repaid the aid, but interest payments on the state loans for 2014 were due in shares. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)