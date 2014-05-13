European shares hold on to gains as US rate decision nears - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Montenegro, rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's, has announced final yield guidance of 5.625% (+/-12.5bp) for a five-year euro bond, according to a lead manager. The deal will price in that range later today.
On Monday, the sovereign began marketing the transaction in the high 5% area.
Last week, Montenegro announced the bond will have a minimum yield of 5.50%.
The new issue is being undertaken in conjunction with a tender and exchange offer for its outstanding 2015 and 2016 notes, which closed on Monday.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Bank are the lead managers and arrangers of the new issue and liability management exercise. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Philip Wright)
* Jaroslaw Grzywinski has been appointed a temporary CEO of the company for the period no longer than 3 months as of March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republicans in Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to stave off global warming, possibly putting them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.