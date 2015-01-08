BRIEF-Homeloans Ltd appoints Chum Darvall as deputy chairman
* Appointed Chum Darvall as deputy chairman to take effect 5 April 2017
LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Montenegro has hired Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank and SG CIB for a new euro-deonominated bond, according to sources away from the deal.
The timing of the transaction is unclear. The banks declined to comment.
Montenegro was last in the international bond market in May when it sold a 280m 2019 note. That deal was undertaken in conjunction with a tender and exchange offer on its outstanding 2015 and 2016 bonds. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)
* Appointed Chum Darvall as deputy chairman to take effect 5 April 2017
WELLINGTON/SYDNEY, April 6 Thousands of people at the top of New Zealand's North Island were told to evacuate on Thursday while an Australian town is forecast to be underwater later in the day as the tail end of Cyclone Debbie continues to cause major flooding.
* In march 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB9.10 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: