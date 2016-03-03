LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - The State of Montenegro is targeting a minimum size of 300m on a five-year bond at a yield of 6%, according to a lead.

The final yield is in line with the initial marketing level of 6% area that was announced on Thursday morning.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale are leading the 144A/Reg S bond, which is today's business.

The sovereign is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)