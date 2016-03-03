BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - The State of Montenegro is targeting a minimum size of 300m on a five-year bond at a yield of 6%, according to a lead.
The final yield is in line with the initial marketing level of 6% area that was announced on Thursday morning.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and Societe Generale are leading the 144A/Reg S bond, which is today's business.
The sovereign is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Says it completed acquisition of two properties for 4.37 billion yen in total on April 18