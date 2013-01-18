* Uncertainty over whether Vujanovic can run again
* Opposition to field former diplomat Miodrag Lekic
PODGORICA Jan 18 Montenegro called a
presidential election on Friday for April 7, with likely
frontrunner Filip Vujanovic at the centre of a row over whether
he has the right to stand again for the largely ceremonial post.
Opposition challenger and former diplomat Miodrag Lekic is
so far the only declared candidate in the Adriatic state that
began European Union accession talks last year.
Vujanovic, the current president, is a member of the
co-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which has
dominated the former Yugoslav republic for more than two decades
and led it to independence in 2006.
The presidential poll comes on the heels of an October
parliamentary election, won again by the DPS despite an economic
slowdown and persistent allegations of corruption.
Vujanovic, 58, tops opinion polls, but the DPS has yet to
name him as its official candidate.
The opposition is threatening to challenge his potential
candidacy in court, arguing that he has already served the
maximum two terms. The DPS, meanwhile, says that Vujanovic has
the right to another five-year term because he has held the post
only once since independence in 2006.
"Journalists have repeatedly asked me whether I'll be a
candidate, and I see that as a compliment that I have worked
well so far and a forecast that I will surely win if I run for
office," Vujanovic said this week.
The mountainous country of 680,000 people is next in line
behind Croatia among the seven countries carved from socialist
Yugoslavia to join the European Union, but is under pressure to
root out endemic corruption and deep-rooted organised crime.