SARAJEVO, April 30 Montenegro's power utility
EPCG said on Thursday it had picked Czech engineering
group Skoda Praha, owned by power utility CEZ, as the
preferred bidder to build a coal-fired unit at its Pljevlja
power plant.
EPCG said Skoda Praha bid 338.5 million euros ($379.12
million) to construct a 254 megawatt (MW) unit, while China
Machinery Engineering Corp (CMEC) offered to build the
unit for 326 million euros.
"A panel has concluded that talks should continue with the
preferred bidder about all elements of a future contract," EPCG
said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela. Editing by Jane Merriman)