* Growth reached 2 pct in 2014

* Non performing loans equal 16.7 pct of all loans

By Marja Novak

PODGORICA, March 23 Montenegro's central bank expects the country's economy to expand by 3.25 percent this year, following growth of 2 percent in 2014, bank governor Milojica Dakic said on Monday.

The government of the small Balkan state is targeting 3.5 percent for the year.

In an interview with Reuters, Dakic said the local banking system was still struggling with a large amount of non-performing loans -- 16.7 percent of all loans at present, slightly down from 17.3 percent a year ago.

"The growth (in 2015) will be supported by a rise in investment in infrastructure, energy and tourism and ... a rise of foreign direct investment," Dakic said.

He said the more modest growth of 2014 had been affected by problems in Montenegro's main trading partners, such as flooding in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, and by instability in Eastern Europe -- an apparent reference to the crisis in Ukraine.

He said a new law was expected to be implemented within months to enable the financial restructuring of indebted companies to help them repay their debts with a delay and continue working even though they are not liquid at present.

"In this way the state would be able to get taxes while the central bank will get a stable (financial) system," said Dakic.

"Non-performing loans should fall significantly over the next three years. ... We expect them to drop to a single digit figure."

He said that higher state indebtedness due to a $1 billion deal struck with China's Exim Bank in 2014 to build a highway would be balanced by higher GDP growth on account of the investment, which could in turn reduce debt.

The International Monetary Fund warned last year that the deal could threaten fiscal stability by adding to a public debt level that is forecast to reach 63 percent of national output this year.

He also said Montenegro, which is seeking to join the European Union, was determined to keep the euro as its currency although it is not a member of the 19-nation euro zone.

"By having the euro as our currency ... we achieved the stability of the banking system in the state ... and we plan to keep that," he said. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson and Crispian Balmer)