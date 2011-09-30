PODGORICA, Sept 30 Italy's utilities A2A and Enel have declined to place bids by the end-September tender deadline to build four hydro power plants in Montenegro, at an estimated cost of 600 million euros ($805 million), Montenegro's officials said.

The two companies were the only remaining bidders for the construction of the plants on the Moraca river, with a combined installed capacity of 250 megawatts.

"None of the shortlisted companies submitted their bids for the construction of hydro power plants on the Moraca river by 0600 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) deadline," Montenegro's tender commission said in a statement.

It added that it would notify the government, which had called the tender, about the outcome. A2A and Enel officials were not available for comment.

Montenegro in March extended the bid submission deadline after Enel and A2A, which holds a 43.7 percent stake in Montenegro's utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) sought more time to prepare their bids.

Earlier this year China's Sinohydro Corporation and Austria's builder Strabag pulled out from the tender procedure.

Under the plan, the Montenegrin government was aiming to award a 30-year concession for the construction of plants with annual output of 690 GWh as part of efforts to reduce reliance on power imports.

The small Adriatic nation has the potential to produce 10,000 GWh of hydro power but only harnesses 17 percent of that capacity due to a lack of hydro plants. The rest of its power is generated in ageing coal-fired plants. It imports more than a third of its annual power needs.

One of A2A's aims was to import green energy once Italian grid company Terna has built an interconnector with Montenegro.

The need for new power sources is acute across the Balkans, a region that has lacked investment in capacity for nearly two decades due to wars and political turmoil.

($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting By Petar Komnenic; Writing by Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)