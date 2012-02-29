* Lawmakers reject no-confidence motion over aluminium plant

* Russia's EN+ says to sue over takeover

* KAP plan vital to Montenegrin economy

By Petar Komnenic

PODGORICA, Feb 29 Montenegro's government won parliamentary approval on Thursday to take control of the country's economically vital KAP aluminium plant, escalating an ownership fight with its Russian partner, EN+.

Lawmakers also rejected a no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition Socialist People's Party over the government's handling of the Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica plant.

The government of the EU candidate country said this month it would launch takeover proceedings after it was forced to assume maturing debt of 132 million euros ($177 million) owed to foreign creditors.

In a 2009 deal with Russian EN+, the Montenegrin government guaranteed KAP's debt to banks in exchange for half of EN+'s 58 percent stake in the company.

KAP is a key driver of the Montenegrin economy with an annual output of 120,000 tonnes of metal, accounting for 4.7 percent of gross domestic product.

But the plant has been losing money since global metal prices fell in 2009 and has cut its workforce and output sharply. Its total debt is estimated at around 350 million euros.

The opposition had accused the government of mismanaging state resources, but the no-confidence motion was rejected by 49 votes to 23 in the 81-seat parliament. Three deputies abstained.

EN+ executive director and chairman of the KAP board of directors Aleksei Kuznjecov said the takeover initiative was illegal, and would send the wrong signal to badly-needed foreign investors.

He said the company would sue the government.

"We bought an unprofitable factory, invested in its modernisation and covered operational losses at a total of 200 million euros," Kuznjecov said.

"As soon as the factory became profitable, Montenegro's government has started trying to eliminate us." ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Writing By Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by)