BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
PODGORICA, July 8 A Montenegrin court has launched bankruptcy proceedings at the country's single biggest industrial employer, indebted aluminium plant Kombinat Aluminijuma Podgorica (KAP), a court official said on Monday.
Proceedings were set in motion over a 24-million euro ($30.8 million) debt to Deutsche Bank, the deputy head of the Commercial Court in Podgorica, Dragan Rakocevic, said in a statement.
The Adriatic state last month asked the court to consider bankruptcy for the smelter, which is co-owned by the state and the Central European Aluminium Company of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. KAP employs 1,200 people and accounted for 4.7 percent of Montenegro's economic output last year, but is nursing a total debt of some 350 million euros. ($1 = 0.7792 euros) (Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Louise Heavens)
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.