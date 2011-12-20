* EPCG says new tariff hindering investments

PODGORICA, Dec 20 Montenegro's energy regulator said on Tuesday it had allowed Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) to raise power prices by an average 6.1 percent in 2012, an amount the utility said was not enough to cover higher operating costs.

EPCG, in which Italy's biggest regional utility A2A holds a 43.7 percent stake, said the new tariff was far below its expectations and comes as the company will post a 40 million euro ($52.07 million) loss in 2011.

"The new tariff is below a level that could stimulate investments and it may also hurt EPCG operation," it said in a statement.

"As a result of the factors that EPCG could not influence, the company will post a year-end loss of 40 million euros."

Record low water levels in the Balkans have cut power output in the first nine months of 2011 by a third and forced the utility to boost expensive electricity imports to meet demand, EPCG said.

The small Adriatic nation has the potential to produce 10,000 GWh of hydro power annually but now only utilises 17 percent of that capacity due to a lack of hydro plants.

In 2009, when A2A acquired the stake in EPCG, it pledged to build a series of small hydro power plants with a total capacity of 240 MW.

But in September, A2A and Italy's utility Enel, the only remaining bidders in a tender for the construction of four hydro plants at an estimated cost of 600 million euros, declined to place bids.

One of A2A aims was to import green energy once Italian grid company Terna had built an interconnector with Montenegro.

The need for new power sources is acute across the Balkans, a region that has lacked investment in capacity for nearly two decades due to wars and political turmoil. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Petar Komnenic; Writing By Maja Zuvela; Editing By Michael Kahn)