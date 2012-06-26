BRIEF-Beasley Media to divest six radio stations
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
ROME, June 26 The Italian government agreed on Tuesday to give state backing to Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the form of special bonds that will be underwritten by the state, plugging a capital gap estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.7 billion euros.
In a statement, the government said it would underwrite up to 2 billion euros of special bonds issued by MPS, similar to previous instruments known as 'Tremonti bonds', which Italy's third-largest bank MPS used in 2009 when it was first hit by the global financial crisis.
The new instruments will replace 1.9 billion euros of outstanding Tremonti bonds, bringing the total state intervention in support of MPS to up to 3.9 billion euros, the government said.
The state aid scheme for MPS needs to be approved by the European Commission. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. dollar headed for its fourth straight weekly loss and bond yields fell on Friday after wage growth slowed in the monthly employment report, suggesting the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again soon
* Bank cuts value of 700 mln euro Atlante investment - sources