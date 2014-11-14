U.S. reform jitters send European shares lower
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
Milan Nov 14 A controversial 2009 derivative trade between Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Nomura had a negative impact of 411 million euros on the Italian lender's core capital in a regulatory health review of euro zone lenders, a document from the bank showed.
The document, posted on the bank's website, said the impact had emerged in the so-called asset quality review and in a stress test carried out by European regulators. here
The bank said that according to the ECB the derivative trade, dubbed Alexandria and at the centre of a judicial investigation, had no impact on its profit and loss statement from an accounting point of view.
The stress test showed that Monte dei Paschi had a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall, the biggest of any bank reviewed by the ECB. (1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi)
* Fingerprint Cards plummets on another profit warning (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, March 21 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday.
March 21 Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.