(Adds details, background)

Milan Nov 14 A controversial derivatives trade that has dogged Monte dei Paschi di Siena for years reduced its core capital by 411 million euros ($513 million) in a regulatory health-check of European banks, a document from the Italian lender showed.

The document, included in the bank's third-quarter financial statement and posted on its website, said the impact of the 2009 trade with Japanese bank Nomura emerged during regulators' so-called asset quality review and stress tests.

Monte dei Paschi was the worst performing of the 130 banks examined, with a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall when results of the tests were published by the European Central Bank (ECB) last month.

The derivatives trade, dubbed Alexandria, involved the purchase by Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest lender and the world's oldest, of Italian government bonds for 3 billion euros which the bank financed through a long-term repurchase agreement with Nomura.

It is at the centre of a judicial investigation into risky derivatives deals which, according to prosecutors, the bank entered to conceal losses after stretching its finances to buy smaller regional rival Antonveneta in 2007 for 9 billion euros.

Three of the bank's former top executives were sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail last Friday on charges they hid vital information about the Alexandria transaction from regulators.

Monte dei Paschi is seeking damages from Nomura over the trade. The Japanese bank has denied any wrongdoing and said it always acted correctly.

The Tuscan bank is still struggling to recover from the scandal over Alexandria and two other derivative trades, which forced it to restate its accounts and book 730 million euros of losses in 2012.

(1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (Reporting by Stefanio Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Potter)