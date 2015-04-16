MILAN, April 16 Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday closing a loss-making 2009 derivative trade with Japanese bank Nomura would have an impact "close to zero" on its core capital.

Monte Paschi said the potential pre-tax loss of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) it indicated in a letter to prosecutors did not reflect the impact of closing the trade on the bank's capital base.

It said it was considering raising its damage claims against Nomura in a civil lawsuit in Italy. The damage claims currently stand at around 1 billion euros, it said. ($1 = 0.9257 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi)