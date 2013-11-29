Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement to outsource its back-office operations and move 1,100 workers to a joint venture between Italian company Bassilichi and consultancy Accenture, it said on Friday.
The deal, which had been expected after months of negotiations, is part of a tough restructuring plan for the troubled Italian lender, which is cutting 8,000 jobs and shutting 550 branches.
Monte dei Paschi said in a statement the 1,100 workers involved will all be hired by the joint venture, in which Bassilichi has a 60 percent stake and Accenture the remaining 40 percent.
The bank, which gave no financial details about the deal, has an 18-year contract with the joint venture starting in January. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Danilo Masoni)
