BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
MILAN Jan 27 The Bank of Italy said on Monday it had met with the top management of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and its main foundation shareholder to discuss prospects for a rapid capital increase at the bank.
"The meeting took place in a constructive climate," the Bank of Italy said in a statement.
Loss-making Monte dei Paschi, which received 4.1 billion euros of state aid last year after being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and a derivatives scandal, is looking to raise 3 billion euros in fresh capital.
The foundation forced the bank last year to delay the cash call until mid-2014 to gain more time to sell down its stake in the bank to pay back debts. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.