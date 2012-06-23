MILAN, June 23 Italy's third-biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has reached a preliminary deal to sell its 60 percent stake in Piedmont lender Biverbanca for around 200 million euros ($251 million), two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.

The sources said Cassa di Risparmio di Asti had agreed to buy the stake, with Monte dei Paschi's board due to approve the deal on Monday.

"It is confirmed," one of the sources told Reuters.

Monte dei Paschi, striving to plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall by end-June to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7977 euro) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)