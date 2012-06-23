BRIEF-Citigroup says it expects uncertainty from new U.S. administration going into 2017 - SEC filing
* Citigroup - Going into 2017, there continues to be "much uncertainty" due to new U.S. Presidential administration and policies - SEC filing
MILAN, June 23 Italy's third-biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has reached a preliminary deal to sell its 60 percent stake in Piedmont lender Biverbanca for around 200 million euros ($251 million), two sources close to the matter said on Saturday.
The sources said Cassa di Risparmio di Asti had agreed to buy the stake, with Monte dei Paschi's board due to approve the deal on Monday.
"It is confirmed," one of the sources told Reuters.
Monte dei Paschi, striving to plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall by end-June to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7977 euro) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday he expects the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to drop below 2.25 percent as global investors seek safety.
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's insistence on keeping its discipline while assessing whether to increase its $2.9 billion bid for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp leaves the bank's U.S. expansion plans in the balance.