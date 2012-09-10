MILAN, Sept 10 Italian group Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's sale of a 60 percent stake in Biverbanca is being delayed by a row over Biverbanca's holding in the Bank of Italy, Monte dei Paschi said on Monday.

MPS said in June it was selling its stake in Biverbanca to Cassa di Risparmio di Asti for 203 million euros ($260 million).

However, for the sale to be finalised, MPS needs Biverbanca's two other foundation shareholders to agree the demerger of Biverbanca's 2.1 percent stake in the Bank of Italy.

MPS said the two foundations - Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Biella and Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Vercelli - had rejected a proposed demerger scheme for the Bank of Italy holding. "Alternative options aimed at finalising the sale ... are currently under review," it said.

MPS announced the sale of Biverbanca as it struggled to plug a capital shortfall to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

It has since requested state aid to strengthen its capital base and will issue 3.4 billion euros of bonds to the Treasury. ($1 = 0.7812 euro) (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Dan Lalor)