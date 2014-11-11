LONDON Nov 11 Shares of Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi rose more than 3 percent on Tuesday, with several traders citing a BreakingViews report on a possible tie-up with France's BNP Paribas.

"The BreakingViews article says that a merger with BNP would make a lot of sense...I do find that believable," a London-based trader said.

Monte Paschi declined to comment. BNP was unavailable for comment. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan, Lionel Laurent in London and Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; editing by Keith Weir)