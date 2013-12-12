MILAN Dec 12 The board of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Thursday to discuss a request by its top shareholder to delay a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) rights issue which the bailed-out Italian lender needs to carry out to stave off nationalisation.

Italy's third-largest bank by branches was aiming to launch the rights issue in January, but its top shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi banking foundation, has threatened to vote against the cash call unless its start is delayed until at least May 12.

Saddled with around 350 million euros in debt it is trying to repay, the foundation needs time to find a buyer for all or part of its 33.5 percent stake in Monte Paschi.

However, a preliminary agreement between Monte Paschi and a consortium of banks guaranteeing the capital increase expires at the end of January.

The bank was keen to tap investors as early as possible to avoid potential competition with other lenders forced to raise capital following a health check-up of the banking sector by the European Central Bank next year.

By 0808 GMT shares in Monte Paschi were down 1 percent at 0.1688 euros, against a 0.2 percent drop in the European banking sector.

Italian press reported on Thursday the bank's board would leave it to shareholders to decide whether to launch the capital increase in January or June. A general meeting has been called to decide on the matter on Dec. 27.

The cash call is required as part of a restructuring demanded by the European Commission for approving state aid which Monte dei Paschi received earlier this year.

The lender is seeking to pay back 4.1 billion euros in state loans and avert nationalisation.

Monte Paschi was kept afloat by the state bailout earlier this year, plugging a capital shortfall which arose after the bank was hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis. It is on track to post its third straight annual loss.

The size of the rights issue is higher than the lender's stock market value, which has fallen to around 2 billion euros after a 22 percent drop in the last month.

