MILAN, Sept 18 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Thursday two of its board members had resigned in a move
that should draw a line under a row among the bank's
shareholders over seats on the board.
The two board members, Marco Turchi and Paola Demartini, had
been appointed by the Monte dei Paschi foundation that was
hitherto the bank's biggest shareholder.
Having cut its stake in the lender to just 2.5 percent from
more than 30 percent, the foundation entered a shareholder pact
with two new Latin American investors in the bank, Fintech and
BTG Pactual - which have 4.5 percent and 2 percent of the lender
respectively.
The resignations announced on Thursday mean those two new
investors will now be able to appoint their own repreentatives
on the board.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)